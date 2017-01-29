Baby dolphin dies after tourists drag it out of the ocean to snap selfies, National Geographic reports

Another baby dolphin has been killed by tourists in Argentina who wanted to touch the animal and take selfies, according to National Geographic. Tourists dragged the dolphin out of the ocean in San Bernardo, La Capital, a newspaper in Argentina, reported. That’s about 200 miles south of Buenos Aires. A video posted to YouTube shows several people touching and petting the baby dolphin in just an inch or two of water.

“They let him die,” La Capital quoted one witness as saying. “He was young and came to the shore. They could have returned him to the water—in fact, he was breathing. But everyone started taking photos and touching him.”

Last February, an endangered La Plata dolphin was killed on a beach in Santa Teresita.

People pulled it out of the water to pose with it for photos and it was “passed around until it died of dehydration,” National Geographic reported.

“Social media has changed the landscape, making exotic animals seem adorable and acceptable, but what you don’t see is the suffering that lies behind the images,” National Geographic wrote in an article titled “The Dark Side of Trendy Animal Photos.”