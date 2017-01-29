Aurora police K-9s help catch suspects in armed carjacking and robbery

AURORA, Colo. — Police say two K-9 officers helped catch the suspects in two separate cases.

“The other night an armed carjacking occurred by multiple suspects using firearms,” the Aurora Police K-9 Unit said on Facebook.

A few hours later, patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle coming back into Aurora, officials said.

Police called it a “high risk stop” but said having K-9 Flash there resulted in the “safe surrender” of two suspects.

Investigators said they found drugs and at least one gun in that case.

Then, Saturday night, a patrol officer came upon a street robbery in progress.

The officer said the victim was being attacked by multiple suspects and the officer thought at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Three suspects ran away and one of them dropped what ended up being a fake gun, investigators said.

Police set up a perimeter and said a vehicle with no lights on tried to get through the perimeter and evade officers. Three people got out of the vehicle and ran off.

K-9 Deuce was brought in and found two of the suspects hiding from officers.

“Deuce was able to negotiate the two suspects into surrendering peacefully,” police said. “Great job patrol and K9 boys, the nose wins again!”

Patrol officers found and detained a third suspect in that case.