At least one person trapped in wreckage after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At least one person had to be cut from the wreckage after a crash in Colorado Springs Sunday morning.

It happened at Academy Boulevard North and Palmer Park Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A little after 10 a.m., the fire department tweeted a photo of crews working on a black car with serious damage.

The tweet said at least one person was trapped. A gurney was positioned next to the car.

We asked the fire department how many cars were involved in the crash and how many people were hurt and will update this article when they respond.