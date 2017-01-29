5 reportedly killed after shooting at Quebec City mosque; 2 suspects in custody

QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Five people were reportedly killed after gunmen fired on about 40 people inside a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers on Sunday night, Reuters reports.

Police confirmed there were deaths, but did not confirm how many people were killed inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Police added that 2 suspects have been arrested, according to CBC.

Quebec City is located about 150 miles northeast of Montreal, along the St. Lawrence River.

This is a developing story.