San Francisco 49ers to hire former Broncos star John Lynch as GM

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly hire Broncos Ring of Fame star John Lynch as their next general manager, according to multiple reports on Sunday night.

ESPN reports that the 49ers are set to give Lynch an “unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM.”

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer added the 49ers are “looking to do what Denver did with John Elway and had Lynch meet with Kyle Shanahan this week.”

Lynch was a safety for the Broncos from 2004 to 2007 after playing for Tampa Bay from 1993 to 2003.

He was a third-round draft choice who was instrumental in the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl in 2003. He made nine Pro Bowl appearances, including each year he was with the Broncos, and was equally good against the run and the pass. He had 26 interceptions during his career.

He helped the Broncos reach the AFC Championship Game during the 2005 season.

Most recently, he was an analyst for NFL games on Fox since retiring in 2008.

In addition to being part of the Broncos Ring of Fame, Lynch has been a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for four consecutive years.