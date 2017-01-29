1 person killed in 3-car crash in Denver Sunday

DENVER — One person was killed in a three-car crash in Denver Sunday, the police department confirmed.

It happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Kentucky Avenue.

It appears an SUV that was turning left from Federal to Kentucky was hit by a vehicle going southbound on Federal, said Doug Schepman, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

Three other people also went to the hospital after the crash, the Denver Police Department said in a tweet a little after 3 p.m. There was no information available about their identities or the extent of their injuries.

“The incident remains under investigation,” police said in a tweet at about 4:40 p.m.

“We are exploring possibility that speed and impairment may be factors,” Schepman told FOX31 Denver.

The intersection of Kentucky and Federal was still closed at 5 p.m., Shepman said.