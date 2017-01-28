Water main break at 29th and Zuni floods streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A water main break near Zuni Street and West 29th Avenue shut down several streets in Denver Saturday afternoon.

#Traffic: Water main break causing several road closures W 29th Ave from Zuni to Umatilla & in area of 15th St/Platte St. Please avoid areas pic.twitter.com/ehlmJsTsoE — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 28, 2017

Denver police radio traffic indicated the water was flowing east toward downtown and it affected a number of streets and roads on the west side of downtown Denver.

Water was pooling on I-25 under the 15th Street bridge. The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers had to slow down because of the standing water.

