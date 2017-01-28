Water main break at 29th and Zuni floods streets

DENVER -- A water main break near Zuni Street and West 29th Avenue shut down several streets in Denver Saturday afternoon.
Denver police radio traffic indicated the water was flowing east toward downtown and it affected a number of streets and roads on the west side of downtown Denver.
Water was pooling on I-25 under the 15th Street bridge. The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers had to slow down because of the standing water.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
39.758407 -105.015842