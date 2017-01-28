Protesters gather at Denver airport to demonstrate against immigration ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Demonstrators gathered to protest at Denver International Airport Saturday night for the reversal of an executive order which temporarily bans residents of seven predominantly muslim countries from boarding planes bound for the United States.

The protest began at 5 p.m. inside the terminal.

The immigration ban has already sparked a federal lawsuit after at least a dozen people from those countries were detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Some of them were on flights that arrived Friday evening.

There have been protests all day at that airport.

Denver International Airport officials said they were aware of a possible protest taking place. The airport posted a statement on Twitter saying airport rules and regulations require a permit for any type of public demonstration. It also said it respects the public's right to engage in political discourse.

Police told protesters they had to leave the terminal since they did not have a permit for the gathering.

Protestors are being handed these pieces of paper. Organizers tell crowd to take down signs, and not to sing or police will step in #KDVR pic.twitter.com/5HDM9RpmrV — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) January 29, 2017

"President Trump's executive order on refugees slammed the door to safety, security and hope for millions around the world. Reverberations are already being felt, with travelers and migrants en-route to the United States being detained at airports around the world -- even people who hold valid current green cards that normally would let them come and go at will.

"America has always been a beacon to oppressed people, and while this extreme policy is a major setback, it doesn't change America's inclusive spirit."

Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-CO) issued a statement about the developments Saturday.

