× March for Life rally held in Denver

DENVER — One day after March for Life demonstrators filled the National Mall in Washington, D.C., local supporters held their own March for Life in Denver Saturday.

About 150 people gathered outside Planned Parenthood in Denver. Many brought their families with them.

They held signs, sand and prayed. All of them protested against abortion.

We talked to people on both sides of the issue.

“I’m here to speak for those who don`t have a voice and that is the unborn child,” one person said.

“The folks outside [protesting] don`t always realize that about 7 out of 10 Americans support a woman’s right to choose right now,” another said.

Planned Parenthood sees about 70,000 patients in Colorado each year. The organization offers services that also include cancer screenings, wellness exams and birth control options.