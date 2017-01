× Fire in El Paso County forces evacuations south of Fountain

HANOVER, Colo. — A wildfire in El Paso county forced the sheriff’s office to order an evacuation.

Evacuations in progress in Hanover Fire. Evacuation point as of right now is Prairie Heights Elem School 7930 Indian Village Heights pic.twitter.com/uVVgodUmG9 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 28, 2017

The fire started in the 5800 block of Firbrand View.

This area is south of Fountain.

Firefighters said it was contained by 2 p.m. They also said it started when a homeowner was burning trash. The flames spread out of control.