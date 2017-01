AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Crews said five people who live in the apartments had minor injuries. One was transported to Children’s Hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

Three units were damaged in the fire at 838 South Chambers Road.

The experts were just beginning their investigation into how it started.

The Mile High Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to help11 people who were displaced.