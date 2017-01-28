× Aurora police investigate shooting at apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Police were investigating a shooting that happened in an apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at the Hearthstone at City Center apartment complex near South Chambers Road and East Exposition Avenue.

They said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police also said the suspect was known, but not in custody and they were actively working the case at midday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.