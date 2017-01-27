Woman tells Problem Solvers mold, lack of heat plague her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Christina Ferranti said her apartment at Cedar Run in south Denver has mold from flooding and has had no heat for months.

"There are times when the pipes just freeze and we end up not having water but they don't even bother to give us notice of why.”

She said many of the residents are lower income and don't know where else to turn. And after two recent surgeries she said she's worried about her health.

Ferranti also said she and others can't get anyone to help. "When it gets below freezing temperatures I have no water in the kitchen at all,” she said while showing us a trickle coming out of her faucet.

She’s lived in her apartment for four years.

She said she has had no heat since November.

"I can turn it down lower and at least air will blow out cold but there's no heat.” Ferranti showed us how her heating unit doesn’t work.

She said repeated flooding like she had last week created mold in her closets, her carpeting and her 11-year-old daughter's room.

"It flooded all of these areas. It's happened several times,” she said walking through the apartment. “There is mold in these walls."

Ferranti told Problem Solvers an icicle formed underneath her floor in the garage from broken pipes.

She said it floods in the garage so often she can't park there even though she pays a monthly parking fee.

"They wrap insulation and duct tape around the leaking pipes. It's really like putting lipstick on a pig. It's not fixing anything, it's just temporary."

"We are every day like am l going to walk out in my hall and see a puddle, am I going to have a shower."

We checked Google reviews of the complex and found many similar complaints from residents posted there.

But she said maintenance crews are overwhelmed and management doesn't respond.

“I've reported it over and over and over."

Local management told Problem Solvers to contact their corporate offices in New York.

We managed to get through and spoke to a woman there who assured us a senior manager would get back to us soon.

But several hours later we still had not received a response.