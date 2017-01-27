Video, photos shows Aqib Talib at hospital after he shot himself in June 2016

DALLAS – New video and photos obtained by TMZ Sports shows Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib at the hospital after shooting himself on June 5, 2016.

The photos show bandages on Talib’s right thigh and calf. Reports said the Broncos star shot himself through the thigh and the bullet struck his calf.

Aqib Talib Gunshot Photos Released … After NFL Player Shot Himself (Photos) https://t.co/5fnTLokbEi — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 27, 2017

After initially telling police he was shot, he later admitted to shooting himself, according to a letter that his attorney, Frank Perez, sent Dallas police, obtained by WFAA.

“Mr. Talib stated he was disoriented and was on morphine and that the police wouldn’t let him see his family,” Perez wrote, according to WFAA. “And the thought of losing his football career that he just said he was shot.”

Talib wasn’t charged by police, but the NFL has been looking into the incident.