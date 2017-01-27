The Thirsty Lion fresh sheet menus focus on the changing seasons with fresh seafood, quality meats, artisan cheeses and local produce. Paula checked out one of Denver’s favorite new spots to get us the low down on what’s going on with the Winter Fresh Menu. The Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill has two locations....one in Union Station and one in Cherry Creek. For more information go to thirstyliongastropub.com.
Thirsty Lion Winter Menu
-
Uber lists most popular restaurants in Denver, according to riders
-
Colorado Parks and Wildlife approves plan to allow killing of bears, mountain lions
-
Boulder man captures ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ shot of mountain lion cubs on deck
-
Hot toys for the Holiday
-
Half Off at Texas de Brazil!
-
-
Paula’s Picks – Coperta – Denver’s Hottest New Italian Restaurant
-
Winter Beauty Foods
-
‘La La Land’ dominates with record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations
-
Thousands of beers, thirsty patrons crowd the Great American Beer Festival
-
How to Enjoy Thanksgiving on Any Diet
-
-
SOL Mexican Cocina – Brunch!
-
Customers suing Chipotle over ‘300-calorie’ chorizo burrito
-
Snow Day Workout!