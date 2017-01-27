Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot Mamas Exercise is going to give you the Naked Truth all through out the month of February. Hot Mamas Owner and trainer, Teddi Bryant will be showing you ways to love your body and new ideas on how to make positive changes. Anything from nutrition to workout moves even playlists. Check out the Skinny Jeans workout at Hot Mamas, they also offer dance based Sexy Sweat and Armed and Dangerous for your upper body. Every new client gets their first week free and their first month for $99. Call today 303-296-2609. Check out their Instagram page @HotMamasExercise