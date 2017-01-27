Snowiest January in at least 40 years in southwest Colorado

TELLURIDE, Colo. — The tiny remote resort town of Telluride has received 96 inches of snow this month, making it the snowiest January in at least 40 years.

The snowpack as of Friday across the San Juan Mountains is hovering at 180 percent of normal.

Photographer Brett Schreckengost captured an avalanche barreling down Ajax Peak while on a mission for Nat Geo, MSP Films and Telluride Helitrax on Thursday.

The avalanche was part of avalanche mitigation by Helitrax. Ajax is bombed every four or five years when conditions mandate it.

An hour and a half away from Telluride, extreme ski terrain and very deep snow are on Silverton Mountain, which is reporting 150 inches of snow in January.

Other Southwest Colorado towns are also seeing abnormally high amounts of snow, including Rico, Delores and Cortez.