Slimmer, Tighter, Smoother Skin for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because we age, doesn’t mean we can’t have smooth and beautiful skin. Dr. Greta McLaren at Skin Secrets stays on the cutting edge with the newest technology. Find out how you can lift sagging jowls in just one hour. Or slim down and lose the love handles or muffin top in just 90 minutes. Right now, if you buy two treatment areas, they will give you the 3rd area absolutely free! That's a $1,199 treatment free! Spots are limited for this offer, so call now for your free consultation. And if you need lift, but want to avoid a facelift call Dr. McLaren to tighten your neck and jowls and lift sagging skin, all without surgery. If you call today, she'll give you a $900 dollar Sculptra volume treatment free with your ThermiTight treatment. 303.770.7546