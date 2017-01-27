Several watch huge avalanche triggered above Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Several people stood on the streets of the tiny southwest Colorado town of Telluride to watch a huge avalanche that was triggered Thursday.

A video from Ajax from Aldera Creative posted video of the slides on Ajax Mountain at the end of the box canyon, east of the town.

A helicopter dropped bombs high up on the mountain, causing two slides down the steep slopes about 30 seconds into the video.

Bridal Veil Road was in the path of the avalanche. The road, which provides access to the popular Bridal Veil Falls in the summer, is closed in the winter.