Police: Parent stabbed in leg by student at Northridge High School in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday morning after a parent was stabbed in the leg during a confrontation in the parking lot of Northridge High School, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police said a parent taking a child to the school saw a white pickup truck going at a high rate of speed for the second day in a row near the school. The parent had called police to complain.

When the truck pulled into the east parking lot of the school on Friday, the parent, whose name, age and gender were not released, followed and confronted the male driver.

The confrontation escalated and resulted in the parent being stabbed in the upper leg. The parent was taken to a local hospital after losing a lot of blood, police said, adding it’s not known if the injuries are life-threatening.

The 17-year-old was arrested. Two other males became involved in the altercation and were detained, police said. Several witnesses were being interviewed by investigators.

Classes continued as scheduled at the school with a crisis team to assist student and staff. Extra security was also brought in.