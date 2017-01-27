Police help struggling single mom with groceries, money for ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- A woman said her children are fed and her heart is full thanks to the generosity of two Greenwood Village police officers.

Naomi Norelli said the past 15 months have been tough. She was diagnosed with cancer while she was pregnant with her second child.

After her fight with cancer, she moved to Denver for a new job. Shortly after she arrived, the job fell through. When she finally got a new job, her car died.

She bought a new car and said she was assured by the dealership that everything was set, only to find out she needed to pay $400 for tags.

"Trying to cover rent, child care, food, groceries, the whole nine yards on one budget is really hard," said Norelli.

Her tags were expired, and she knew she was in trouble when Greenwood Village police pulled her over Thursday morning.

"The police officer asked why my tags were so far expired. I explained 'well it's between the tag and the groceries, essentially.' I am a single parent with two kids under the age of 5 and just trying to make those ends meet with the kids is really challenging," said Norelli.

The officers wrote her a ticket and Norelli figured that would be the end of it.

"Got to work, was pretty much in tears about the ticket," said Norelli.

Not long after Norelli calmed down and got to her desk, the two officers showed up with bags of groceries.

"I was totally and completely stunned," said Norelli.

She wrote the police department an email, thanking the officers for their generosity.

Norelli again thought that was the end of it, until she got a call Friday from the police chief.

Her thank you note had circulated around the department.

An anonymous person had donated money to cover her ticket ticket and officers pooled together to buy more groceries, a Starbucks gift card and a stuffed animal for Norelli's son.