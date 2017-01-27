First-ever Snow BikeCross competition wraps up at X Games Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. – The Snow BikeCross finals competition took place at the X Games in Aspen on Friday afternoon.

16 riders competed in the finals with Canadian Brock Hoyer winning gold in the event. American Colton Haaker from California and Canadian Cody Matechuk took home silver and bronze medals, respectively.

This was the debut of snow bikes in the X-Games. The bikes are a combination of snowmobiles and dirt bikes.

According to the Aspen Daily News, the snow bikes are on a dirt bike frame with a ski in place of the front wheel and a snowmobile track instead of a rear wheel.

X-Games Aspen 2017 runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.