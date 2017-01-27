McDonald’s Special Sauce Giveaway

Posted 1:44 pm, January 27, 2017, by

Let`s talk about McDonald’s. Today’s the day... That the golden arches is giving away their big mac sauce. We told you about this yesterday.  And found the one location in Denver that's giving some away. So we sent out our photographer Madeline at the McDonald’s on Colorado Blvd... Just south of Mississippi.