Man steals good Samaritan’s vehicle after fatal crash, leads high-speed chase, crashes into home

DENVER -- One person is dead after a bizarre incident involving a crash into Clear Creek, and a suspect who stole a good Samaritan's vehicle and then led a high-speed chase before crashing into a home early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight when the suspect was driving a vehicle north on York Street with a woman passenger. The man lost control at East 70th Avenue, crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment into Clear Creek.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle and flagged down someone for help. A good Samaritan stopped and let the man sit in his vehicle to stay warm.

The good Samaritan went down the embankment to check on the woman, but she was trapped and was later pronounced dead.

As the good Samaritan was checking on the woman, the man took off in the maroon Cadillac Seville.

Police spotted the vehicle near East 53rd Avenue and Quebec Street. They chased the suspect south on Colorado Boulevard with speeds at times hitting 80 mph.

Officers from the Denver Police Department were able to execute a PIT maneuver, forcing the suspect to crash into the front of a home at East Sixth Avenue and Steele Street.

The man was apprehended and taken to Denver Health Medical Center. He had serious injuries and lost a lot of blood, the Colorado State Patrol said. His condition is not known. No officers were injured.

The suspect and the woman who died have not been identified.

York Street was closed between 70th and 74th avenues. Sixth Avenue was closed between St. Paul and Adams streets. And Steele was closed between Fifth and Sixth avenues.