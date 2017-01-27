× Thornton man sentenced to 6 years in prison after 12th DUI conviction

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Thornton man was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday after his ninth conviction for drunk driving in Colorado and at least 12 overall, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Eliazar Morales pleaded guilty to felony DUI after being arrested Oct. 29. The district attorney’s office said Morales was seen making an erratic U-turn in front of oncoming traffic on Federal Boulevard at West 63rd Avenue in Westminster.

Other vehicles had to brake to avoid a collision, then Morales made another U-turn into a shopping center, the district attorney’s office said.

His blood-alcohol content of 0.182, more than twice the legal limit. He was on probation at the time for a previous DUI conviction.

Morales has nine convictions for driving under the influence or driving while ability impaired in Colorado, with at least three other convictions in other states, the district attorney’s office said.

“This defendant has demonstrated over and over that he will not stop driving while intoxicated,” District Attorney Dave Young said. “His actions put people and other motorists in the community at risk. … Mr. Morales’ record and actions provide a classic example of why we need the felony DUI charge in Colorado.”