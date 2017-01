LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was injured after being shot early Friday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The shooting happened near West 11th Avenue and Harlan Street about 4 a.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested. Police believe the shooting was gang- or drug-related and that the two people were acquaintances.

Police said the two got into an altercation before the shooting.