Greeley woman faces up to 20-years in jail for drug distribution

GREELEY, Colo. – A Greeley woman pled guilty to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin on Friday morning, officials said.

Officials say 30-year-old Elizabeth Navarro pled guilty to two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute and one count of Money Laundering.

Navarro was arrested in May 2016 after a long investigation where authorities found more than 20-pounds of meth, half a pound of heroin, 6-pounds of processed marijuana, 300 marijuana plants, nine handguns and more than $110,000 in cash.

Navarro faces 16-20 years in jail. She will be sentenced on March 1.