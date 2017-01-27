Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park opens in Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A new indoor water park is opening in Colorado Springs this weekend.

The Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs is the first hotel in Colorado to feature an indoor water park.

The idea is to provide families with an amazing water park experience, every month of the year, no matter what the weather is outside.

In addition to a water park, the resort also features dining and other activities.

The water park has something for all ages and experience levels. The largest ride is the called the Howlin' Tornado, which is a 6-story, 4-person raft water-slide.

The water park is only open to overnight hotel guests. However, guests may obtain additional passes for a daily fee.

All other resort amenities, including the restaurants, are open to the public.

Great Wolf Lodge started in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. in 1997. This is the resort chain's 14th location.