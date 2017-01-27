Enter the ‘Wolverine Fan Event’ contest

Calling All Wolverine fans. Immortality may be a curse, but meeting Hugh Jackman in person? Now that’s a gift!

We’re looking for the ultimate Wolverine fan! If you fit the bill, you’ll win a trip to New York City, AND the chance to MEET AND INTERVIEW HUGH JACKMAN, IN PERSON!

Use the form below to enter some basic information about yourself, and explain to us why you deserve a trip to New York to meet Hugh Jackman.

The winner will be announced, live on the “Everyday” show, weekdays at 10am on Fox. The lucky winner will then fly to New York City on February 11th, see the new film, “Logan,” and then sit down to interview Jackman on Sunday, February 12th. Don’t worry, our own Kathie J. will be there with you, to guide you through the big moment.

The contest includes round-trip airfare, one night’s hotel, tickets to attend the “Logan” screening, and of course, the once-in-a-lifetime chance to interview Hugh Jackman.

Good luck, and hurry up with that entry (though it might be tough to type with those metal claws)! And don’t forget, “Logan” opens in theaters nationwide on March 3rd.

Entry Form

Complete Rules

20th Century Fox will provide the following prize in connection with the “ Logan Promotion” (as

defined below) that will be sponsored, administered and fulfilled by OUTLET (unless

otherwise specifically provided below):

• One (1) round-trip, economy-class airline tickets departing from a major airport nearest the Grand Prize winner’s residence (to be determined by Fox in its sole discretion) to a New York-area airport (to be determined by Fox in its sole discretion).

• One (1) nights hotel stay (single room) at TBD hotel

• The Grand Prize winner must be at least eighteen (18) years of age;

• Admission for one (1) to the junket screening for “LOGAN” on Saturday, February 11th at the Crosby Street Hotel

• Taxi reimbursement to/from New York-area airport and hotel and to/from hotel and junket location.

Travel for Grand Prize winner must take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017 and Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Total Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is Two Thousand Dollars ($2,000 USD).

The Grand Prize winner acknowledges that tickets to the screening on February 11, 2017 and the junket on February 12, 2017 have no monetary value, and in the event that the screening and/or junket are delayed, postponed, relocated, or cancelled for any reason, and/or if the Grand Prize winner do not attend the screening and/or junket, such portion of the Grand Prize shall be forfeited and no substitution will be provided.

NOTE: Entrants must (i) be at least eighteen (18) years of age to participate, (ii) have a valid government-issued photo ID, and (ii) have either a valid social security number and card, or a valid taxpayer identification number (“TIN”). Failure to present either a valid social security number and card, or a valid TIN, will result in a disqualification of the potential prize winner, in which case the prize shall be forfeited.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Except for providing the Prize(s) described above, OUTLET agrees that it is solely responsible for all aspects of the Promotion, including without limitation, the development, execution, administration and fulfillment of the Promotion, preparation of all sweepstakes or contest rules, notices, advertising, and publicity relating to the Promotion, bonding and registration (where required), and handling all winner affidavits, releases and waivers, and tax documentation, including without limitation issuing 1099’s if applicable. OUTLET represents and warrants that it shall conduct the Promotion in compliance with all applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations, and in accordance with the sweepstakes official rules.

20th Century Fox’s sole obligation in connection with the Promotion shall be to provide the Prize(s) described above. Other than the Prize(s) described above, no promises were made to OUTLET by or on behalf of 20th Century Fox with respect to the Prize(s) or the Promotion. OUTLET agrees that it shall not list or designate 20th Century Fox as the sponsor of the Promotion in any official rules related to the Promotion. OUTLET shall indemnify, defend and hold 20th Century Fox, its parent and affiliates, and their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents harmless from and against any and all liability, claims, demands, judgments, losses, or expenses (including without limitation attorneys’ fees and expenses) (collectively, “Claims”) arising out of or related to the Promotion (including without limitation the administration, exploitation, advertising, fulfillment and/or promotion thereof) and the Prize(s), except to the extent such Claim arises out of 20th Century Fox’s failure to provide the Prize(s), or a prize of equal or better value.

Any Motion Picture materials provided to OUTLET by 20th Century Fox shall remain the sole property of 20th Century Fox, including without limitation ownership of all copyrights, trademarks, and other proprietary rights in or to such materials. All such materials are provided to OUTLET on an “as is” basis, without representation or warranty of any kind. OUTLET shall have the right to use the materials provided by 20th Century Fox only as approved in writing by 20th Century Fox in connection with the Promotion during the promotions dates set forth above. OUTLET shall not alter or edit the materials (except as to length or format), unless approved in writing by 20th Century Fox.

OUTLET agrees to keep confidential and not to disclose to any third party the terms and conditions of this Agreement, as well as any confidential or commercially sensitive information that OUTLET receives from or about 20th Century Fox or the Motion Picture.

All claims, controversies or disputes arising out of, in connection with, or relating to this Agreement, the performance or breach thereof, or default hereunder, whether based on contract, tort or statute, including without limitation any claim that this Agreement was induced by fraud, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the state of California applicable to contracts made in such state, without regard to any conflicts of laws principles, and the parties hereto consent to the jurisdiction of the federal, state and local courts located in the County of Los Angeles, State of California in any action relating to this Agreement.