× CU assistant football coach forced to resign after investigation of domestic violence

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin resigned Friday after being asked to do so, after police investigated domestic violence allegations against him.

Tumpkin, 45, had been the safeties coach since 2015. On Jan. 6, the university learned a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend.

Tumpkin was placed on administrative leave, and was asked this week by coach Mike MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George to resign. Tumpkin’s resignation is effective Tuesday.

“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”

Tumpkin will receive two months of severance pay totaling $34,000. He will also receive payment for unused vacation time totaling $29,607 and a one-time payment of more than $15,600 related to the Buffaloes reaching the Alamo Bowl.

The Daily Camera reported earlier this month that Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend said he physically assaulted her multiple times during their three-year relationship.

On Wednesday, Tumpkin waived his right to a hearing on the restraining order, which was granted, the Daily Camera reported. The Broomfield Police Department has opened an investigation and could bring charges.