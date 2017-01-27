× Colorado Springs home to only hotel rated ‘Five Diamond’ 41 times

Each year, AAA hands out it’s highest “Five Diamond” rating to a select few hotels and restaurants.

Just 120 hotels and 63 restaurants earned AAA’s highest rating over the past year, which the company says represents 0.3 percent of the nearly 59,000 AAA-approved and diamond-ranked restaurants and hotels.

However, just one hotel in the Five Diamond club has kept its Five Diamond rating since 1976, when the ratings were first announced for hotels: The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The Broadmoor hotel and resort was founded in 1918. It’s set on 3,000 acres with views of Cheyenne Mountain. It’s hosted Hollywood icons and world leaders.

Hotels and restaurants in contention for five diamond ratings are examined multiple times for their “guest services and physical attributes,” says AAA.

“Five Diamond establishments represent the upper echelon of hospitality, redefining personalized service, using creativity to enhance guest comfort and providing memorable experiences,” says Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections and Diamond Ratings, in a press release.

The St. Regis New York and Modern restaurant in New York City were on the newest list, along with: Four Seasons Resort Lana’i, Hawaii; The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia; Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico; Spice Island Beach Resort in St. George’s, Grenada; and Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City.

The Inn at Little Washington’s restaurant in Washington, Virginia is the longest tenured Five Diamond restaurant. It’s kept its Five Diamond rating since 1988.