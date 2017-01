Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A popular Colorado UFC fighter will go into action at the Pepsi Center in Denver Saturday.

Donald "The Cowboy" Cerrone is 32-7 as a professional and he's currently ranked fifth at 170 pounds. He hasn't fought at home in five years.

But that changes Saturday when he goes up against Jorge Masvidal, a tough opponent who has a history as a street brawler with heart.