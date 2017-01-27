Broncos, Bengals mascots face off in arm wrestling at Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NFL Pro Bowl isn’t just for the players. The mascots of the teams like to have some fun.

One example, the Broncos mascot, Miles, took on the Cincinnati Bengals mascot named “Who Dey” in an arm wrestling match-up.

The NFL posted the video on Friday evening as the two mascots battled it out.

After a close battle, Miles almost won before the Bengals mascot took home the victory at the last second.

Miles is seen laying on the ground in defeat before flipping the small table as “Who Dey” celebrates with the crowd.

In the 2016 season, the Broncos beat the Bengals on the football field, 29-17, in week 3.