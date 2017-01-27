Bold Athleta pants

Fitness is following the world of fashion. You can now find bold prints and stripes on your workout pants. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals, tried out the Petal Salutation pants from Athleta. Not only do these pants stand out because of their look but the fit is so comfortable and flatering. The new Powervita fabric is unbelievable soft and has just the right amount of compression. They retail for $89 at Athleta stores or Athleta.com.
