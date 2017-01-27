At least 2 injured in 2-alarm Arapahoe County condominium fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured in a two-alarm condominium fire in Arapahoe County on Friday morning, the South Metro Fire District said.

The fire broke out about 9 a.m. in a first-floor unit at the Club Valencia condominium complex in the 1300 block of South Parker Road, near East Mississippi Avenue.

South Metro Fire assisted Cunningham Fire at the scene and said it was under control. A second alarm was canceled after the fire was contained.

The severity of the injuries is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.