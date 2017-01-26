× U2C Local Business: Explore Booksellers

ASPEN, Colo. — Forget about Gucci and Prada! In Aspen, residents and visitors are hooked on one storied store: Explore Booksellers!

The bookstore has been around since 1975 and was owned by Katharine Thalberg until she passed away in 2006. These days, the old bookstore is owned by an investment group of non-profits whose goal is to keep its tradition alive.

“We’re really grateful to them and the community for keeping us here and supporting us in an age when an independent book store is not the only place you can buy books,” said Ellie Scott, Events Coordinator for Explore Booksellers.

The bookstore has something for everyone – and since Aspen is known to be a ‘second home community’ for the rich and famous, Scott says celebrities tend to stop by often.

“Ron Howard came in a while back. We also had William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman recently,” she said.

In Aspen, ‘Explore Booksellers’ is just as famous as any actor on the big screen.

It’s located at 221 East Main Street and is open throughout the year. To learn more about ‘Explore Booksellers’, click here.

