Tom Green to leave Channel 2 Daybreak later this year

A note about Channel 2 Daybreak anchor Tom Green:

A little more than 15 years ago, Tom decided to take a chance and leave the comfort of anchoring sports and take a shot at news. He jumped in with both feet and was an instant favorite on morning television.

Tom has been a part of the Channel 2 fabric ever since; informing, entertaining and enlightening viewers on Daybreak. He’s built up quite a following in the 35 years he’s been on Denver TV.

It’s no secret to those who work with him that he’s been talking about spreading his wings and trying something different for a while. That time has come. Tom has decided to leave at the end of May. He doesn’t know yet what he will do, just something different.

There’s a good chance there will be a lot of golf and photography and funny Facebook quips next summer. And here at Channel 2, a lot of laughter and tears in the next few months.

When it came time to tell the staff at Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Tom was asked what he would want shared in a note. He said he would sincerely miss the Daybreak family, past and present. And then he said he’s not leaving yet, so tell them to get back to work.

Tom will be part of Daybreak through the end of May. And while it’s hard to say goodbye, we all wish him the best as get gets ready for a new adventure.