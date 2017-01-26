This year resolve to take better care of yourself with beauty treatments that will not break the bank. In today's Thrifty Thursday, we've got some affordable ways to take care of your skin and keep you looking your best! Our lifestyle expert Katy Michael was here with more.
Thrifty Thursday- The Skinny on Affordable Skincare
