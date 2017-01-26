The Luxuries of Log Home Living

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who knew log homes were more insulated than traditional construction? Find out more benefits and luxuries of living in log homes from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. This specific log home is listed at $1.1 million dollars. It's located at 34654 Seldom Seen Rd., just 15 minutes from Golden, and an easy commute to Boulder or Denver. It has more than 2,000 square feet of entertaining space outside with expansive views of the mountains and city. To schedule a showing or get more information, contact Toni Keener at 303-588-5766 or check out her website tonikeener.com