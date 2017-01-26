Summit House Grill, Bistro King fail Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Issues like moldy lemons and rodent droppings were factors that led two restaurants to failure in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Summit House Grill and Tap

The Lakewood restaurant failed our report card with 14 critical violations found during surprise inspections in December and April 2016.

The violations included:

Moldy lemons

Employees washing hands for five seconds

No soap at hand sink

Ordered to clean dish machine, pizza ovens and walls

We stopped by the restaurant when our calls were not returned and the manager invited us in for a look at the kitchen. “There’s a daily side works that the bar and kitchen staff has that’s posted in the back," the manger said. "Besides that, we are monitoring, making sure every shift and during manager shift changes that the morning manager gets checked out by the night manager same as the kitchen manager.”

The restaurant is located at 14285 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

Bistro King Thai and Sushi

This Englewood restaurant failed with 17 critical violations in its December and August 2016 inspections.

Last month’s violations included:

Rodent droppings

No thermometer

Raw chicken, sweet & sour chicken and sushi rice held at wrong temperature

Raw chicken stored over sauce

The restaurant did not return our calls and the manager was not there when we stopped by for a look. Bistro King passed a follow up inspection December 29.

It's located at 3542 South Fox Street in Englewood.

Domino’s Pizza, Coal Mine Avenue in Littleton

The “A” goes to Domino’s on Coal Mine Avenue in Littleton.

General manager Duane Spanel said, “Basically, we follow the programs that are in place, open check list, cleaning list closing check list, a lot of lists, you are constantly trying to follow the systems that are in place … but as far as like your food temperatures and your expired products and stuff, as long as you are following the procedures, it’s not that hard “

Congratulations to Domino’s, at 6709 West Coal Mine Avenue for serving up a perfect piece of pie.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

