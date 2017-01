Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to start 2017 stress-free? Dr. Deborah Sandella, an award winning Psychotherapist, and author of 'Goodbye, Hurt & Pain: 7 Simple Steps To Health, Love And Success,' joined us to reveal her top tips to improve your quality of life. You can reach Dr. Sandella at 303-691-3457 or learn more about the method she created at riminstitute.com