Severe drought continues for parts of Colorado

DENVER — The drought monitor has been updated and it continues to show drought conditions across the eastern half of the state. With the week ahead bringing inactive weather, I expect the drought to expand some by next week’s update.

Areas near Limon are in a severe drought, but all points east of the mountains are dry. pic.twitter.com/UC8FWBYOgo — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 27, 2017

This is a reflection of not just a dry month and winter for the plains, but rather a longer term trend triggered during last summer.

You can see here the past month, 6-month, and year maps show much of Eastern Colorado has not had average precipitation. The mountains have caught far more than average during the same times.

Those from Denver to Burlington, following the I-70 route, are the driest. The wettest has been near the central mountains by Crested Butte and Aspen.

The best of these maps, from a drought perspective, has been the most recent, January. The weather pattern for this month left just a few small pockets of dry areas on the plains.

Sadly, that wet pattern has weakened and we will finish the month mostly dry.