A Rush Bowl is a special treat that offers all the sweetness you crave plus, the nutrition you need. And, if you're trying to be healthy in 2017...Rush Bowls can help you get there. Andrew Pudalov...CEO of Rush Bowls was here to show us what they’re all about!
Rush Bowls
