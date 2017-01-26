RMNP celebrates 102 years hosting visitors; share your snaps with us

ESTES PARK — Rocky Mountain National Park, home of some of Colorado’s most remarkable natural beauty, is celebrating 102 years of providing visitors with sweeping landscapes and snow capped mountains.

The park saw record high visitation numbers in 2016, with a total of 4,517,584 visitors. Those numbers represent an 8.7% increase over the previous record set in 2015.

The rise in visitation at RMNP parallels with an increase in population along the Front Range of Colorado.

