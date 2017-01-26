Report: 28,000 gallons of oil, gas, drilling waste water sprayed from well near Hudson

An oil well northeast of Denver gushed out of control for more than 24 hours, spraying at least 28,000 gallons of oil, gas and drilling waste water, The Denver Post reports.

The well, run by the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, is located near Hudson.

The Post quoted Colorado natural resources spokesman Todd Hartman as saying mist from the blowout covered about 2 million square feet.

One home was evacuated, two county roads were closed, and absorbent booms were rolled out to try to protect surface water, the Post reported.

The problem started Friday afternoon and blew out of control until Saturday afternoon, according to the paper.

“Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission staffers were assessing impacts [on Wednesday],” the Post stated.