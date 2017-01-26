Refugees rally at Colorado Capitol while police investigate threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Police were investigating threatening notes left at a Denver nonprofit that works with refugees Thursday.

Two type-written letters threatened to blow up “all of you refugees.”

They were found in the parking lot and stairwell by an employee at the Mango House on East Colfax.

The bomb threat came on the same day a refugee rally was held near the steps of the Colorado State Capitol and the same week an executive order is expected to be signed by President Trump that would implement drastic restrictions on immigration and refugee admission into the United States.

Dozens of people at the rally, many of them refugees, held signs and sang songs.

Behind the smile of South Sudanese refugee Karak Miakol, fear shined through.

“I thought America would be great again when allowing refugees to come in,” she said from the foot of the Colorado State Capitol Thursday.

“Without refugees, listen to me, without refugees there is no great America,” she said to others, who just like her, are fighting for all to still be welcomed into the United States.

“I flee my country. I am a human rights activist,” she told Fox31.

Two years ago Miakol said she was captured and tortured by the Sudanese government.

“I was captured during my campaign about gender race violence in one of the refugee camps,” she explained.

Forced to flee, she was brought to Denver, but had to leave hear six young children behind.

“I was worried, not only for my children, for many, many children, many, many remarkable refugees,” she said.

Earlier this week, Miakol said she was told her kids were going to be granted visas to join her in Denver. That decision is now uncertain because of an executive order expected to be signed by President Trump this week, dramatically restricting refugees from a number of countries like Syria, Iraq and Sudan.

“We are allowing hatred to happen,” she said.

Miakol is just one of many stories. Just one of many fearing what their future in American holds and how the future of their family members waiting to join them may be impacted under President Trump.

According to the draft executive order, President Trump plans to:

Block refugee admissions from Syria indefinitely

Suspend refugee admissions from all countries for four months

Cap total refugee admissions at 50,000 for the 2017 fiscal year

Denver nonprofit organizations that work with refugees say they will continue to fight to make Colorado a safe place for them all.