Popular sold out Costco golf balls may make a comeback

Golfers, rejoice! The Costco Kirkland Signature balls that sent golfers into a tizzy in late 2016 may soon be stocked on shelves again.

The golf balls were heralded as producing an outstanding performance for a rock bottom price. Word spread and the balls quickly sold out. So far, the balls haven’t reappeared in stores but that doesn’t mean they’re gone forever.

Costco co-founder Jeffrey Brotman reportedly emailed an anonymous source confirming that the balls will make a comeback.

While initial excitement surrounding the first batch of golf balls surprised many, critics are now uncertain that the next round will accurately replicate the features that made the original balls a sensation.

Some people fortunate enough to score the balls are cashing in big time, re-selling the balls on eBay for prices as high as $130.