Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Federal Boulevard

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. at Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue, just south of Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Federal Boulevard was closed in both direction as police investigated the crash. Southbound Federal reopened about 7:25 a.m. but northbound lanes remained closed. Alternate routes were advised.

Police did not indicate it was a hit-and-run crash or if the driver was injured.

The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.