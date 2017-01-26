Mount Vernon Country Club’s Figgy Piggy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mount Vernon Country Club will open it’s dinner service to the public on Friday and Saturday evenings, now through Feb. 25.

Figgy Piggy”

Pork

1 large pork tenderloin (1#)

2 tablespoons evoo

Fresh ground pepper

Fleur de sel (sea salt)

2 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Fig Glace

1 cup chicken stock

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup ruby port

peel of ½ an orange

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

2 dried figs chopped

2 pitted prunes chopped

1 teaspoon butter

For Plating

Fluer de sel

Sprig of fresh rosemary

Orange segments

3 fresh figs

Clean the silverskin and any additional visible fat off of the tenderloin. In a large skillet over high heat sear the tenderloin using the evoo, season with salt and pepper.

Once the tenderloin is a deep brown color on all sides remove from the heat. Rub the tenderloin with the honey and cinnamon.

Place the tenderloin on baking tray and place in the oven at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes.

Remove the tenderloin from the oven when an internal temperature of 140 degrees is reached.

While the tenderloin is in the oven prepare the Glace. Combine all the ingredients for the fig glace in medium sized saucepan. Reduce the sauce over high heat to a ½ cup, until a thick syrup consistency is achieved. Add 1 teaspoon of butter and add salt & pepper to taste.

Strain the sauce before serving and save the cinnamon stick and star anise for garnish.

Prepare the garnish. Cut the fresh figs in half, toss with 1 teaspoon of evoo and season with salt. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes while the finished pork rest.

Clean the orange and cut into segments for garnishing.

Allow the tenderloin to rest for 10 minutes before plating. Slice the tenderloin into ½ inch medallions and place on the serving platter.

Spoon the fig glace over the tenderloin and garnish with fresh rosemary, orange segments and roasted figs. Sprinkle with Fluer de sel to taste.

Enjoy!