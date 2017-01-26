20-year-old woman, 1-year-old son missing from southwest Denver found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A 20-year-old woman and her child have been located after being reported as missing, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Josephine Avila and her 1-year-old son were last seen at 1132 S. Zenobia St. in southwest Denver when police issued a special bulletin on Wednesday night.

Police had been trying to get in touch with Avila in relation to an unknown investigation. She was not considered a suspect, police said.

Police did not say where Avila and the child were found, and have released no other information on what led to their disappearance.